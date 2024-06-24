Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Gaurav Banerjee as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective on or before August 26, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

Banerjee will succeed NP Singh, who has had a 25-year career in the broadcasting firm. Singh announced his plans to step down last month.

Reacting to the announcement, Banerjee stated, “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of MD & CEO at SPNI. I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers’ experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues. Together, we will set new benchmarks in entertainment and deliver exceptional value to our audiences and stakeholders.”

Also read: Sony to look at other opportunities post Zee debacle

Stepping down as CEO, Singh will move into the role of Non-Executive Chairman to support this transition through the end of the fiscal year. He added, “I am confident that Gaurav will elevate SPNI’s portfolio to new heights. His visionary approach will undoubtedly continue our legacy of excellence and creativity. I look forward to supporting him and our talented team as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives. And most importantly, I would like to thank the entire SPNI team for being the fulcrum of our growth and success.”

Banerjee has had a career spanning two decades in the media industry. He previously held the positions of Head of Content for Hindi Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar, and Business Head for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies, Kids & Infotainment, and Regional (East). Banerjee positioned shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, and Imlie at the forefront of viewership ratings.

He played a vital role in producing award-winning streaming originals such as the Emmy-nominated Aarya, Special Ops, The Freelancer, and The Night Manager for Disney+ Hotstar.

Banerjee’s media journey started as an Assistant Producer and Anchor at Aaj Tak. From there, he moved to Star News, where he started producing and anchoring Prime Time News shows. Gaurav holds a master’s degree in filmmaking and TV production from Jamia Millia Islamia University and an undergraduate degree in history from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.