Media heavyweight, NP Singh, who has served as the MD and CEO for Sony Pictures Network India for ten years, has announced his plans to step down.

Announcing that a structured succession planning process has begun, in a letter to the media, Singh noted, “We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future. Finding the right fit is our top priority.”

NP Singh is set to leave Sony after a tenure of 25 years. He said in his statement, “After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO. Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones,” Singh’s statement said.”

“However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments. I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership,” he added further.

This comes after Sony recently called off its merger plan with Zee Entertainment. Singh was positioned as the CEO of the combined entity as an alternative to Zee’s Punit Goenka.

