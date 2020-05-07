Spotify is testing video podcasts on its app: Report

Spotify is testing video podcasts for its app featuring YouTube influencers, the Verge reported on Wednesday.

The first test of its video podcasts will feature YouTube stars: Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar who host the podcast Zane and Heath: Unfiltered.

Spotify is conducting a global test with video podcasts. This will allow content creators to upload their recorded video footage to the Spotify app.

Currently, these video footages are available for 50 per cent of the show’s Spotify podcast listeners, the report said. Furthermore, videos will be available only for three of the podcasts recent episodes which are for episodes numbered 28 through 30.

Spotify users cannot see the videos accompanying the audio podcast directly. They will be able to see the video only when they tap to press play. The video will be visible at the bottom of the user’s screen. Users can tap on the video for a full-screen view.

According to the report, videos are likely to be added to more podcasts on the Spotify app in the future.

The video footage will sync with the audio podcast and will keep playing even if listeners lock their phones, it said. Videos will only be available in a single language, the original language in which the podcasters record and upload the video. For no, Spotify is not likely to translate the content for global audiences. The feature is available on the Spotify mobile app as well as on the desktop version of the app.

The new feature is likely a part of Spotify’s strategy to delve more into podcasts and exclusive content. Earlier this year, the music streaming company acquired the Ringer, one of the largest players in the podcast segment.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, Spotify remained the market leader in online music streaming in terms of revenue as well as subscriptions. The company held a 31 per cent share of the total revenue and a 35 per cent share of the total paid subscriptions. One of the key factors as to why it remained at the top was its focus exclusive content according to the report.