Info-tech

T-Hub selects 11 start-ups for T-Angel third cohort

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 24, 2021

Selected start-ups represent sectors such as real estate, SaaS, e-commerce and healthcare, among others

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has selected 11 start-ups for the third edition of its funding programme T-Angel.

The start-ups represent sectors such as real estate, SaaS (software-as-a-service), e-commerce, healthcare, education and Internet of Things.

With a mix of investment learning, mentorship and evaluation for 90 days, these start-ups will be able to know their investor better and connect with other start-ups, advisors, partners and other stakeholders in the T-Hub network.

T-Works, T-Hub co-host high-tech start-ups on DRDO Tech Development

T-Hub will help them connect with interested angel investors in the region.

“The programme provides a framework for a current state assessment of the entity, help identify and build a strong value proposition for the start-up and accelerate their growth journey through access to funding resources and mentors,” Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

Second cohort raised ₹4 crore

The start-ups selected for the programme include: PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies and TriDE Moblity.

T-Hub ties up with Redberri Earth Foundation for start-up collaboration

“The training for these start-ups will be two multi-day sessions and will cover topics that help start-ups understand fund-raising terminologies, processes, and good practices,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The start-ups from the second cohort of the programme have raised an aggregate ₹4 crore from five investors based in India and the US.

Published on November 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tech Start-up
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like