T-Hub selects 11 start-ups for T-Angel third cohort

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has selected 11 start-ups for the third edition of its funding programme T-Angel.

The start-ups represent sectors such as real estate, SaaS (software-as-a-service), e-commerce, healthcare, education and Internet of Things.

With a mix of investment learning, mentorship and evaluation for 90 days, these start-ups will be able to know their investor better and connect with other start-ups, advisors, partners and other stakeholders in the T-Hub network.

T-Hub will help them connect with interested angel investors in the region.

“The programme provides a framework for a current state assessment of the entity, help identify and build a strong value proposition for the start-up and accelerate their growth journey through access to funding resources and mentors,” Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

Second cohort raised ₹4 crore

The start-ups selected for the programme include: PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies and TriDE Moblity.

“The training for these start-ups will be two multi-day sessions and will cover topics that help start-ups understand fund-raising terminologies, processes, and good practices,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The start-ups from the second cohort of the programme have raised an aggregate ₹4 crore from five investors based in India and the US.