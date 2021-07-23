Tally back in demand as top learning skill, says Udemy

Tally, the ERP software and a household name in India, has topped the global marketplace for learning as per Udemy’s top trending skills in June. It was ahead of hot skills like GST, cryptocurrency, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud and Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect.

So, what keeps Tally going strong despite being in the market for nearly three decades and when technology becomes obsolete quickly. Tally is simple yet powerful and has been revolutionising the way businesses, especially smaller ones run, say experts.

“Tally is one of the oldest and most trustworthy financial software companies in India. Owing to it being extremely comprehensible and simple, it is till date one of the top courses that people prefer in the country,” says Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India.

“Tally’s numbers speak volumes about the software. There are estimated 6-7 million users of Tally who are using the licensed version of the company’s products. With the trust of nearly 2 million businesses globally, it caters to industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 25,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide seamless and delightful customer experience,” said Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions.

“We recognise that Tally supports skilling and provides employment opportunities to millions of youth. Our education arm Tally Education Pvt Ltd has been working in this direction, over several years, to ensure that certified Tally learning and education is easily accessible across the nation,” he told BusinessLine.

Earning capacity

Saundarya Rajesh, founder of Chennai-based Avtar group, a diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firm, says an entry-level learner of Tally can earn ₹10,000-15,000 per month. But a mid-career learner, who combines domain skills with Tally knowledge, could go up to ₹25,000.

Going forward, there will be a sharp increase in the number of people who choose technological skills over manual skills, since Covid has shown that the latter are among the first to lose jobs. Tally is a nice threshold skill that will take first-time tech users on the path from novices to experts, Rajesh said.