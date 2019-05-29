TCS and SAS sign new deal to enhance ‘digital-first’ customer experience

TCS has signed a new strategic partnership with Scandinavia’s leading airline, SAS, the flag-carrier of Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The long-term partnership, which started in 2012, included an always-on IT platform and a digital e-commerce platform. TCS also worked with SAS’ Innovation Lab to deliver quality customer service across innovative channels, such as Turi, a new artificial intelligence (AI) -powered personal travel agent chatbot.

SAS’ new partnership with TCS will help provide an improved experience for SAS’ customers. At the same time, the technology platforms TCS will develop with SAS, will help the business to grow and transform effectively. SAS will also use TCS’ automation software ignio to manage its IT operations and drive its data-driven decision-making.

Meeting long-term goals

“Becoming a truly ‘digital-first’ airline is a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Mattias Forsberg, CIO, SAS. “Cloud technology, automation and agile methodologies have a huge role to play in improving the service we provide our customers, and keeping our business performing at its best. TCS has become a vital partner for SAS in our digital transformation journey, and we look forward to working with the TCS team in the years to come,” he said.

“Our new strategic partnership with TCS will help us to realize the potential of technologies such as cloud, AI and automation, which are the key pillars on which our future growth will be based,” he said. “TCS’ cognitive automation software, ignio and Machine First™ Delivery Model will improve customer service, reduce response times for customer queries, and deliver new insights for business decision-making, while providing enhanced levels of stability and security.”

Innovative products

The partnership will also focus on developing new agile ways of working, which will allow SAS to bring innovative products and services to market faster. TCS will work closely with SAS to implement a new enterprise distributed agile model across the entire business and develop a new partnership model based on shared values, enabling the business to deliver industry-first products and services.

“Digital technology presents businesses with huge opportunities for organic growth and improved bottom lines, and this is especially important for the aviation industry, which has historically had to contend with fierce competition and slim margins,” said Avinash Limaye, Country Head, TCS Sweden. “Our Business 4.0™ approach is resonating with customers, in providing a blueprint for how technology can help them evolve more rapidly and capitalise on new market opportunities. We are pleased to extend our partnership with SAS as the business continues on its journey to becoming a world-leading, digital-first airline.”