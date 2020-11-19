TCS expands partnership with home improvement firm Kingfisher Plc

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its partnership with Kingfisher Plc, a leading home improvement company in the UK and Europe.

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, TCS which has been a partner to Kingfisher since 2012, will now provide consolidated application management and infrastructure support services, to accelerate the retailer’s transformation to be a digital-first organisation.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will use its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDMTM), powered by its closed-loop, autonomous enterprise software – ignio.

Andy Wolfe, Group CIO, Kingfisher plc, said, “We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with TCS and accelerating our aspiration of becoming a digital-first retailer by leveraging their deep contextual knowledge of our business, global retail industry experience and their expertise in the next-generation technologies.”

“We are pleased to be the strategic partner in Kingfisher’s continuing digital transformation journey. With the combinatorial power of our Business 4.0 framework and deep contextual knowledge, we will help Kingfisher innovate faster, deliver superior customer experience, and drive the growth.” said Shekar Krishnan, Head, Retail – UK, TCS. Shares of TCS were trading at ₹2,639, up 11.6 per cent.