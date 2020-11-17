TCS to develop software tool for asset managers

TCS is building a software technology platform to help asset managers and market infrastructure firms leverage insights from data.

The Investment Insights solution, which will be done by using SAP Business Technology Platform, uses artificial intelligence techniques and TCS’ intellectual property such as Automated Data Discovery and Machine Learning-based Data Quality Management tools to help investment management firms enhance their portfolio decision making, TCS said.

Additionally, the TCS solution, will be available on premise or on the cloud, will enable a complete view of investments, ESG integration, black swan financial impact modelling, and yield optimisation strategies.

“TCS has been continuously investing in research and innovation in the capital markets domain, resulting in world-leading intellectual property, and new differentiated services and solutions that help our customers accelerate their growth and transformation journeys,” said Prab Pitchandi, Global Head, BFSI CDO Strategic Initiatives, TCS.

