TCS introduces solutions for Covid-19 testing, vaccine management

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of a suite of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions that streamlines stages of the end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys.
TCS, in a statement, said the suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions streamlines every stage of the end-to-end testing and vaccination, enabling more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster and return to normal life experiences.
Also read: ‘What Covid has shown is that tech is a huge force’
Vaccination or test for Covid-19 involves a highly complex orchestration of multiple stakeholders — from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring.
There is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations, TCS said.
The suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS' extensive network of technology partners.
This suite transforms all five stages of testing and vaccination journeys: research and manufacture, allocation and transport, storage and distribution, scheduling and administering, and monitoring and re-opening.
It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines, the statement said.
"In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimising the testing and vaccination ecosystems," it added.
Also, given the urgency of the problem, repurposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution, TCS said.
"The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," TCS Business Group Head – Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector Debashis Ghosh, said.
TCS' suite of Covid-19 Testing and Vaccine Management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...