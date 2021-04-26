Tech Mahindra Q4 consolidated net rises 34.6 per cent to ₹1,081.4 crore

IT major Tech Mahindra has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,081.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, a 34.6 per cent rise from ₹803.9 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit fell 17.4 per cent to ₹1,309.8 crore from the fourth quarter of previous year.

The company also announced the acquisition of Eventus Solutions Group, a US-headquartered consulting and technology service company, for up to $44 million including earn=out payments. The acquisition is to bolster consulting capabilities in the Customer Experience (CX) and customer management space, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Eventus Solutions Group offers customer engagement solutions, such as strategy consulting, cloud-based tools and automation services, and managed services. The acquisition will enable Tech Mahindra to build an industry leading consulting practice and move up the value chain in the BPS business, it added.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our continued focus on cutting-edge technologies has expanded client engagement with large deal wins this quarter. We are witnessing a strong demand acceleration and are committed towards delivering a next-level human-centered experience of the future, Now. The health and wellness of our associates and community at large, continues to be our prime focus, as we navigate through this pandemic together.”

The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per share (including special dividend of ₹15 per share) for the financial year ended March 31. The dividends, if approved in the annual general meeting, will be paid by August 11.

Tech Mahindra’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹9,729.9 crore, compared with 9,490.2 crore recorded during the same year-ago period.