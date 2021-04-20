Info-tech

Tech Mahindra acquires entire stake in DigitalOnUs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 20, 2021

Financial terms of the deal to take over the hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider were not disclosed

IT major Tech Mahindra has acquired the entire stake in hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, DigitalOnUS, to augment its hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vivek Agarwal, President- Corporate Development, BFSI and HLS, Tech Mahindra, said: “The acquisition of DigitalOnUs marks an important milestone in Tech Mahindra’s growth journey, and will further enhance our capability in cloud native engineering, and better equip us to develop cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers. Scaling up near shore delivery capability, with the majority in Mexico and Canada, will be critical to execute digital transformation programmes”.

The acquisition will further elevate Tech Mahindra’s position as a partner of choice for hybrid-cloud digital transformation, providing end-to-end transformation and new-age capabilities, including enterprise DevOps and cloud native development technologies.

Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage DigitalOnUs expertise to build multi-cloud platforms, modernise IT security and unlock the cloud operating model for enterprises to accelerate their cloud modernisation journey.

Suri Chawla, Founder and CEO, DigitalOnUs, said: “The acquisition by Tech Mahindra represents an important step in DigitalOnUs’s growth journey as it provides our organisation and its people extensive global reach and customer access to scale and tap into many more significant opportunities. Our team at DigitalOnUs is looking forward to being a part of Tech Mahindra and continuing to offer innovative, agile and industry leading services to our current and future customers”.

Published on April 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
Tech Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.