Tech Mahindra launches a new cloud security offering called ‘CLOUDEFENDER’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced the launch of a new cloud security offering called ‘CLOUDEFENDER.’
It is a cloud-based attack mitigation service. The solution is powered by cybersecurity and application delivery solutions provider Radware and is an expansion of Tech Mahindra’s global partnership with the company to provide a full suite of cloud-based services.
The solution will enable Cloud DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Protection, Cloud WAF (Web Application Firewall), Bot Management and Cloud-Native Protector services.
The partnership between Tech Mahindra and Radware is meant to provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection to customers for both their network and their applications regardless of whether their infrastructure is cloud-native, hybrid, or data centre driven.
Rajesh Chandiramani, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head - ESRM, AI & Data Analytics, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our global Enterprise and Telecom customers are demanding turnkey, multi-tenant, highly flexible Detection and Attack mitigation platforms that would provide a reliable, flexible, and scalable cybersecurity protection to be delivered to them “As a Service” model.”
“Tech Mahindra’s CLOUDEFENDER attack mitigation service is a step towards proving such a service that would complement an organization’s ability to deal with cyber-attacks by leveraging both security expertise and real-time threat intelligence services covering ADC (application delivery controller), WAF (web application firewall), DDoS (distributed denial of service),” added Chandiramani.
This service from Tech Mahindra would amplify its MSSP (managed security service provider) offerings with a wide variety of services catering to all solution towers like application security, network security and cloud security. Further, this will bring different security services under a single and flexible customisable offering, the company said.
“This last year bore witness to an unprecedented transition of business-critical workloads to the cloud. While this enabled companies around the world to shift to remote work, it also emboldened cyber threat actors, who opportunistically wrought havoc. Now, perhaps more than ever, securing cloud environments is crucial,” said Roy Zisapel, Chief Executive Officer of Radware.
