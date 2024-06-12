Management, technology, and risk consulting services provider Guidehouse — operating from Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram — has sponsored the upgradation of the computer lab and library at Sainik School, Thiruvananthapuram.

This is aimed at helping the school raise its quality of education, a company spokesman said. The company has also provided the school 25 PCs and computer chairs as part of the initiative, for which it spent ₹16.77 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Debbi Ricci, Chief Financial Officer; Lori Carter, Director, Payroll; Marylyn Shinaberry, Partner; and Christy Jones, Director–Procurements, Guidehouse, together inaugurated the modernised computer lab. Among those in attendance were Mahendra Singh Rawat, Partner and Country Head, Guidehouse India; Saji Zacharia and Unni Krishnan, local officials. 

Guidehouse plans to support more such initiatives in the future, the spokesman said. 

