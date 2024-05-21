NSRCEL, the startup hub affiliated with IIM Bangalore, has handpicked 18 ventures in the final phase of the social program partnered with Capgemini. The program supports tech-enabled social ventures impacting areas of education, employability and environment.

The incubation phase will provide entrepreneurs with access to workshops that focus on key areas such as building their value proposition, measuring impact, enhancing leadership capacity, and understanding legal and compliance requirements.

The program has supported 37 ventures, generating 3,231 jobs, and has impacted the 110,950 direct beneficiaries as per the company’s reports. Some of the ventures in the previous 3 cohorts were- Opengrad Foundation which aims to democratize the access to elite higher education for the students from socio-economic backward communities; Sampark Sathi Foundation, aggregator that connects people living in the underserved communities to NGOs/Government Institutions to support resource accessibility; and Ekatvam Innovation which is a water-tech start-up on an aim to make water management data centric and sustainable in rural/semi-urban areas.

Also read: 163 firms make offers to 516 students of IIM Bangalore

“Our continued partnership with NSRCEL reflects our commitment to nurturing and enhancing the influence of technology-driven social innovations in creating impact for socially underserved and economically challenged communities. Together, we aim to empower entrepreneurs and drive enduring, positive transformation within our communities”, said Kumar Anurag Pratap, Head of CSR - India, Capgemini.

350 applications were received for the Capgemini Social Program. Select ventures from this cohort will also receive seed support. Selected ventures include CoolCoach, Samata Center, TinkerQubits, Barefoot Edu Foundation, Tare Zameen Par, Launch Girls, Involve, Prishni, Shakti, Sunbots, Vi INNOVATIONS, Conceptou, Digital Labour Chowk (DLC), SparkyAI, Khetee, Farmer near me, Joywing Foundation and Aarodaas .

The participants of the NSRCEL Social program will receive aid after program completion through webinars, masterclasses, guest lectures and workshops.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)