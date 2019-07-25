Telecom firms slapped Rs 2.6cr fine in 3 quarters for call drops

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Vodafone faced the highest penalty of Rs 1.56 crore during three quarters to June 2018 for non-compliance with the benchmarks for various quality of service parameters including call drop, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
A total penalty of Rs 2.61 crore was imposed on various telecom companies, including state-run BSNL and Vodafone, for not meeting the quality of service parameters during the three quarters, according to the data tabled in the House.
The penalty has been imposed based on new rule implemented by TRAI with effect from October 1, 2017, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the Rajya Sabha.
According to the data shared by the Minister, a penalty of Rs 1.56 crore was imposed on Vodafone, Rs 50 lakh on Aircel, Rs 29.5 lakh on Tata Teleservices, Rs 13 lakh each on state-run telecom firm BSNL and Telenor from December quarter 2017 to June quarter 2018.
The Minister was replying to a question on the amount of penalty imposed on telecom companies for call drop.
In a separate reply, Prasad said that as per the Quarterly Performance Monitoring Report (PMR) of TRAI for cellular services for the quarter ending September 2018, all the service providers were largely complying with benchmark for all the parameters in all the licence service areas.
“However, non-compliance was noticed in the network of Tata in 18 telecom circles, Idea in 15 circles, Vodafone in 5 circles, Airtel & BSNL in 3 circles each and RJio in 1 circle,” Prasad said.
Also for fixed-line connections, Airtel in 11 telecom circles, Tata in nine and MTNL in two circles were non-compliant to service quality norms, according to Prasad.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...