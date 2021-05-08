Toonz Media launches e-learning platform Ri8brain for creative arts

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Toonz Media Group is expanding its education services division by launching a new e-learning platform named Ri8brain. A first-of-its-kind EdTech initiative, Ri8brain is exclusively dedicated to creative learning.
“Ri8brain will mark our foray into e-learning. The unique aspect of this platform is that it is dedicated to learning creative arts and technology. We live in an era where conventional jobs are fast being taken over by bots. And the future belongs to techno-creative people who can use technology and creativity smartly to come up with new products, services and solutions. Ri8brain envisages promoting creative intelligence and empowering creative minds,” said P. Jayakumar, CEO – Toonz Media Group.
Ri8brain will carry forward the legacy of Toonz Academy, which has been a leader in animation, VFX and related visual arts training for almost two decades. The platform offers courses in two segments: Ri8brain Explore for early starters and Ri8brain Excel for professionals and aspirants.
Ri8brain Explore courses focus on discovering and honing the creative talents of children and young learners. The learning categories in this segment include courses in storytelling, arts & crafts, music, and life skills, among others. Meanwhile, Ri8brain Excel courses are designed to groom professionals for the entertainment, media and techno-creative industries. These include courses right from script-writing and storyboarding to production and post-production.
“Just like Toonz Academy, Ri8brain works closely with media and entertainment industry partners. Imparting quality education and training through industry endorsed curriculum and innovative training methodologies will be the hallmark of Ri8brain. This initiative is unique in that it offers employment opportunities to mentors and creative arts teachers to use their skill to train the next generation of creative talent,” Jayakumar said.
Ri8brain mentors include seasoned industry experts as well as well-known academics from the media and entertainment industry. The company has partnered with established creative education organisations for knowledge sharing and mentor partnership. Ri8brain has also tied-up with a leading education financier to provide speedy financial assistance to students who pursue long-term courses.
