Torrent Power Q2 standalone net down 45%

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Private power producer Torrent Power Limited reported standalone net profit at ₹198 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, which is about 45 per cent lower than ₹366 crore recorded in the previous quarter ended June 2020.
Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹3,053 crore for the quarter, as against ₹2,938 crore in the previous quarter.
Company's profits came under pressure following increased expenses during the quarter. Company reported total expenses at ₹2,890 crore for the quarter under review, about 14 per cent higher than ₹2,531 crore in the previous quarter.
On consolidated basis, company's net profit stood at ₹202 crore for the quarter, as against ₹374 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹3,129 crore (₹3,007 crore).
"The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has been impacting the collection from the consumers and consequently provision for doubtful debt has increased mainly in distribution franchisee business as compared to corresponding period of the previous financial year. Electricity demand has increased during the current quarter as compared to preceding quarter," the company said in a statement.
For the six-month period of the current fiscal (April-September 2020), Torrent Power posted standalone net profit at ₹565 crore, which is about 45 per cent down from ₹1,020 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenues from operations during the first half period remained under pressure at ₹5,991 crore, about 20 per cent down from ₹7,463 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
Torrent Power shares gained 1.44 per cent to end at ₹316.50 on BSE.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...