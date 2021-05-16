Twitter working on subscription service Twitter Blue: Report

Twitter is working on a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue, according to reports.

The social media major has previously confirmed that it is exploring an option of a paid subscription service. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Saturday shared details about the service as discovered. According to Wong, the microblogging platform is working on Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that will cost $2.99 a month.

“Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now,” said Wong.

Theappresearcherfurther added that the subscription service will include features such as undo tweets and bookmark collections.

“Twitter is working on Bookmark Collections aka the “folders in bookmark” that lots of folks have asked for,” Wong had tweeted earlier.

Wong also shared that the social media major is working on a “tiered subscription pricing model.” With this, one tier would have more paid features than the other. This could mean a “premium, clutter-free news reading experience” for higher-priced tiers.

Twitter last year confirmed that it was exploring the idea of creating a paid subscription service that includes a range of new features that users may be willing for, as per a Business Insider report. It recently acquired Scroll, a subscription service that removes ads from news sites that are part of the platform.

The microblogging platform is planning to include Scroll as part of an upcoming subscription offering that it is currently exploring, it had said.

It is also working on features such as Super Follows for creators or publishers.

The social media major had also mentioned the feature at its Analyst Day event earlier this year. The feature works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter.

Earlier this year, the company acquired Revue, a service that helps users including writers and content publishers publish editorial newsletters.

“As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favourite news outlet or a writer’s newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content,” Twitter said in a recent blog post.