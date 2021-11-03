UST wins Business Culture Team Award for 2021

Digital transformation solutions company UST has won the ‘Business Culture Team Award’ for its Office of Values and Culture (OVC) at the Business Culture Awards 2021.

These awards recognise exceptional business culture at global organisations, and saw more than 100 companies participating across multiple categories this year, a company spokesman said here.

UST was commended in the ‘Best Large Organisation for Business Culture’ category, and was a finalist in each of the other categories entered – ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative’, ‘Best Employee Voice Initiative for Business Culture’ and ‘Best Internal Communications Strategy for Business Culture’.

Tough evaluation process

Aspirants were subjected to a rigorous four-month evaluation process by an esteemed judging panel made up of over 40 global leaders in organisational values and culture. Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, UST, attended a formal ceremony at the DeVere Grand Connaught Rooms, London, and received the trophies.

UST was chosen for ‘its robust, structured, and dedicated approach to company culture and commitment to the society through CSR activities during the Covid-19 times,’ the spokesman said.

Strengthening of values

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST, said that the company’s OVC was formed in 2019 with a mission to sustain, strengthen and scale the values and culture of the organisation. and this award truly reflects how far we have come in achieving our goals.

Having already touched over 1.6 lakh lives, key achievements of the OVC in 2021 include getting 16,000+ employees engaged through 300+ events; touching one lakh lives and planting 30,000 trees; and 70 per cent of employees considering UST as a value-driven organisation.