Xiaomi India expands IoT portfolio; launches smart watch, speaker

Xiaomi’s Mi India today announced its foray into two new categories with the launch of a smartwatch and smart speaker.

The company announced the expansion of its IoT portfolio with a range of smart home products at the Smarter Living 2021 launch.

The brand unveiled five new products including its smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve, the Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Band 5, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) and Mi Athleisure Shoes.

Mi Watch Revolve

The smartwatch comes with a stainless-steel chaise and a 1.8 cm dial. The watch is equipped with over 110 watch faces and comes with five different strap options.

It has an AMOLED display. The Smart Always on Display feature allows the smartwatch to display time without any user action. It automatically goes off when it detects that the user is not wearing the watch.

The watch also has various health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring, tracking stress levels and body energy monitoring, sleep analysis and VO2 Max.

“VO2 Max captures how much oxygen your body is able to utilise during maximum activity,” explained Mi India.

It also has ten professional sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, treadmill, and swimming. The watch is water-proof with 5 ATM water resistance rating. It has 50 meters of water resistance.

The watch comes with a 420 mAh battery and can last up to 1-2 weeks, on a single charge based on usage, the brand said. It comes in Midnight Black and Chrome Silver colours.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Band 5 is the latest fitness band from the brand. The smart fitness tracker comes with a 1.1 cm colour AMOLED display. The band can be snapped onto its charger via its magnetic back. The tracker’s battery can last up to two weeks on a full charge and can go up to three weeks on power-saving mode.

The band is equipped with personal activity intelligence (PAI) that scores the user based on their lifestyle each week. It also provides fitness suggestions.

The new Mi band comes with 11 professional sports modes including walking, running, yoga, rowing machine, jump rope.

The device also includes 24-hour continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring, monitoring stress levels by giving alerts and suggestions for relaxation. It also features women's health tracking that helps record the menstrual cycle/ovulation phases along with reminders.

Mi Smart Speaker

The smart speaker comes with a metal mesh with 10531 sound holes. It has a 63.5mm sound driver. The 12W Speaker is equipped with DTS Professional tuning and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor. The speakers are powered by Google Assistant and can be set up with the Google Home app.

Users can also use the Chromecast functionality to stream shows, movies and music on their TV or speaker.

Other products include the Mi Smart LED Bulb which can be controlled using the Mi Home app. It emits 810 lumens of cool white light and consumes 7.5W of energy. The bulb is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant as well and can be voice-controlled.

While the Mi Automatic Soap dispenser uses a low noise motor and an Infrared sensor to dispense soap foam in a contactless manner.

The Mi athleisure shows feature a honeycomb mesh. They come with a ventile Insole with shock-absorbing EVA foam. They have a reflective strip. The shoes come in blue, grey and black colours.

Price and avialibility

The Mi Watch Revolve is originally priced at ₹10,999 and will be available online and retail stores. The brand if offering the smartwatch at an inaugural price of ₹9,999 till Diwali 2020.

Mi Smart Speaker will cost ₹3,999. Customers can avail 1-year free Gaana subscription. Xiaomi is offering the speakers at an inaugural price of ₹3,499. The Mi Smart Band 5 will be available at ₹2,499.

The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Athleisure Shoes and the Mi Smart LED Bulb are priced at ₹999,₹1,499 and ₹499 respectively.