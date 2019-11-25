Markets

புதிய வரவு : சிஎஸ்பி பேங்க் (CSB BANK) - வாங்கலாமா ?

KS Badri Narayanan | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

சிஎஸ்பி பேங்க் (முந்தைய பெயர்  கத்தோலிக் சிரியன் வங்கி) பங்குகள் கடந்த வெள்ளிக்கிழமை அன்று சந்தையில் விற்பனைக்கு வந்தது. இந்த பங்குகள் வரும் 26ம் தேதியான செவ்வாய் கிழமை வரை விற்பனை செய்யப்படும்.

சிஎஸ்பி வங்கி ரூ 10 முகமதிப்புடன் ரூ 193-195க்கு பங்குகளை விற்பனை செய்கிறது. இதன் மூலம் 410 கோடி ரூபாய் நிதி திறட்ட திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது. புதிய விற்பனை மூலம் 24 கோடி ரூபாயும்,
ஆபர் பார் சேல் (OFS ) அடிப்படையில் மீதமுள்ள ரூ 385 கோடியை, 1.97 கோடி பங்குகளை விற்று நிதி திறட்ட முடிவு செய்துள்ளது.

சிஎஸ்பி வங்கி: ஒரு பார்வை

சிஎஸ்பி வங்கி, பழையமான வங்கிகளில் ஒன்றாகும். இந்த வங்கி 1920ஆம் ஆண்டு நவம்பர் மாதத்தில் தொடங்கப்பட்டது. மூலதன பற்றாக்குறை காரணமாக, சிஎஸ்பி வங்கி பல வருடங்களாக கஷ்டத்தில் இருந்தது.
இந்த நிலையில் இருந்த அந்நிறுவனம், சி.வி. ராஜேந்திரனை (மூத்த வங்கியாளர்)  நிர்வாக மேலாளர் மற்றும் முதன்மை செயல் அலுவலராக   நியமித்த பின்னர் ஒரு பெரிய மாற்றத்தைக் கண்டது.  அவரின் அணுகு முறையால், Fairfax  குரூப் மூலதனத்தின் மூலம், கொஞ்சம் கொஞ்சமாக ஸ்திர தன்மை பெற ஆரம்பித்தது. தற்போது, சிஎஸ்பி வங்கியின் முக்கிய -முதலீட்டாளர் மற்றும் புரோமோட்டரான மொரிஷியஸைச் சேர்ந்த Fairfax  இந்தியா ஹோல்டிங்ஸ் நிறுவனம் 50.1 சதவீத பங்குகளை வைத்திருக்கிறது.

சிஎஸ்பி வங்கியின் சிறப்பு கவனம்  சிறு மற்றும் குறு வணிகர்களுக்கு கடன், தங்கத்திற்க்கான கடனுதவி மற்றும் வெளி நாட்டு வாழ் இந்திய மக்களுக்கு வங்கி சேவையாகும்.

விற்பனை தொடங்கிய முதல் நாளான வெள்ளியன்றே, இந்த பங்குகளுக்கு முதலீட்டார்களிடமிருந்து முழு  ஆதரவு பெற்றுள்ளது. குறிப்பாக சிறு முதலீட்டார்கள் இந்த பங்குகளை விரும்பி வாங்கி உள்ளனர்.

இன்னும் இரண்டு நாட்கள் உள்ள நிலையில், இந்தப் பங்குகளை வாங்கலாமா அல்லது வேண்டாமா?

பங்குத்தரகர்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள் என்று பார்க்கலாம்.

ANGEL BROKING: வெயிட் அண்ட் வாட்ச் என்கிறது இந்த நிறுவனம். பங்கு சந்தையில், இதன் மதிப்பு சரியாக  கணிக்க படும். ஆகையால் இந்த பங்கு, தினசந்தைக்கு வந்த உடன் அதன் உண்மையான விலை தெரிய வரும.  அதன் பின் வாங்கலாம் என்று அறிவுரை கூறிகிறது ANGEL BROKING.

ASHIKA SECURITIES: வார கடன் மற்றும் சொத்தின் தரத்தில் சந்தேகம் உள்ளதால், இந்த நிறுவனமும், தினசந்தைக்கு வந்த பிறகு அதன் செயல்திறனை பார்த்து வாங்கி கொள்ளலாம் என்கிறது இந்த நிறுவனம.

EMKAY GLOBAL: கடந்த 2-3 ஆண்டுகளில் வங்கி அதன் முதல் கட்ட மாற்றத்தில் நியாயமான முறையில் சிறப்பாக செயல்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் ஆனால் அடுத்த கட்ட மாற்றத்திற்கான பாதை  மிகவும் கடினமான இருக்க வாய்ப்பு உள்ளது.

ICICI SECURITIES: இந்த தரகு நிறுவனம் பங்குகளை வாங்கலாம் என்று சொல்கிறது. புதிய நிறுவனர் மற்றும் வலுவான தலைமையின் காரணமாக இந்த பங்குகள், சற்று கூடுதல் விலையில் வந்தாலும் வாங்கலாம்  என்கிறது.

Ventura Securities: முதல் நாள் லாபத்திற்காக வாங்குங்கள் என்கிறது இந்த தரகு நிறுவனம்.

