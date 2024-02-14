Adani Green Energy Limited’s shares were up by 1.59 per cent after the company commenced power generation at its renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. The park, with an initial capacity of 551 MW, is part of AGEL’s plan to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at the site, which will make it the largest such installation globally.

The company reported that the generation commenced within a year of initiating work. The Khavda RE park is expected to generate approximately 81 billion units of electricity annually, powering 16.1 million homes and cutting 58 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

“Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

He added, “Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality.”

The shares were up by 1.59 per cent to ₹1,846.05 on the BSE.