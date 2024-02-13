Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) has placed a repeat order for supply of solar trackers with Nextracker.

“Nextracker was selected by SWRE to supply its flagship solar trackers for phase-two (1.5 GWdc) and phase-three (375 MWdc) solar projects at NTPC Renewable Energy’s (NREL) solar park in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat,” the company said.

Nextracker’s NX Horizon smart solar trackers are the most widely deployed in the industry, it added.

With this order in India, SWRE and Nextracker have surpassed over 5 gigawatts (GW) of collaborative solar power generation projects globally.

SWRE Group Global CEO, Amit Jain, said: “As a global leader in EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions with a total portfolio of over 17.5 Gwp, SWRE’s expertise in project management and execution is unmatched in the industry. Our mission has always been to harness the potential the industry has to offer, and stay committed to the vital role we play in advancing the journey to clean energy.”

Nextracker’s technology delivers consistent quality, ease of installation, and reliability, he added.

Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar, said, “What is so amazing about our relationship with Sterling & Wilson is the incredible geographic diversity where we have collaborated to build high-performing solar plants for independent power producers (IPPs). These results are based on trust, hard work and our ability to execute effectively. Achieving over 5 GW together in seven countries is testament to the strength of our collaboration and a shared commitment to accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy.”