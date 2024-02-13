State-run PFC and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to advance the power sector lender’s commitment to becoming a leading net-zero financier.

The partnership of the policy think tank with India’s largest financier in the renewable energy space is to diversify PFC’s green energy portfolio and elevate its role as a key player in India’s clean energy transition, the CPSE said.

“Another point of the collaboration is the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), where the focus is on effective monitoring and overcoming implementation challenges in the roll-out of innovative smart meter projects,” it added.

Tie-up objectives

The collaboration outlines several objectives, including evaluating net-zero finance requirements across the power sector value chain, understanding emerging trends in lending and assessing financing needs for new-age clean energy technologies.

Besides, the tie-up aims to analyse available sources of capital for capital expenditures, identify emerging pools of global capital for low-cost international finance and understand resource mobilisation strategies and climate finance products, the Maharatna company said.

“Thought leadership and policy support are also crucial components, with plans to jointly publish research reports, policy reports and papers, as well as organising seminars and conferences on India’s net-zero target and clean energy technologies,”PFC said.

The collaboration sets the stage for future initiatives, emphasising innovation, research and policy support to strengthen PFC’s role in India’s clean energy transition. This collaboration recognises CEEW serving as a knowledge partner to provide insights into India’s net-zero requirements, it added.

