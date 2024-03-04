Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.82 per cent after the company unveiled its network expansion project in Solapur district aimed at enhancing connectivity across rural communities. The initiative involves the deployment of additional sites across 1,100 villages, in order to benefit a population of 27 lakh.

The company informed that the network enhancement project targets various tehsils within Solapur district, including Akkalkot, Barshi, Karmala, Madha, Malshiras, Mangalvedhe, Mohol, Pandharpur and Sangole. Residents of these areas will have access to high-speed connectivity.

As part of its commitment to Maharashtra, Airtel reported that it increased its investment in network infrastructure, focussing on 4G, 5G, Broadband and Fiber technologies. The rural enhancement project extends to nine districts across Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana.

The company reported that it’s nationwide rural enhancement project aims to bolster network connectivity in 60,000 villages by 2024. Maharashtra remains a key market for the company, with plans to expand coverage to 5,000 villages statewide.

The shares were up by 0.82 per cent to ₹1,139.85 at 1.25 pm on the BSE.

