Broker's call: Apollo Tyres (Hold)

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Emkay Global
Apollo Tyres (Hold)
CMP: ₹150.3
Target: ₹175
Apollo Tyres plans to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) worth ₹1,080 crore to Emerald Sage Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, and use the proceeds for the repayment of high-cost borrowings. An extraordinary general meeting to obtain shareholder approval for the issuance is planned in March 2020.
Apollo Tyres’s net debt stood at ₹5,900 crore as of September 2019, which represents a net debt/equity ratio of 0.6x, and Net Debt/EBITDA (TTM) of 3.2x. The company’s objective of raising the funds is to reduce leverage and interest cost burden during the current scenario of high capex spends and challenging business environment.
CCPS will be converted into 6.3 crore equity shares at a price of ₹171.29/share, within a maximum period of 18 months, resulting in an equity dilution of 11 per cent. The conversion may take place earlier, either at the option of the investor or if the 21-day VWAP stock price reaches the conversion price. CCPS carries a dividend of 6.34 per cent per annum.
The issuance of CCPS and assuming conversion to equity shares, our FY21E EPS forecast could reduce marginally by about 2 per cent as the negative impact of equity dilution will be mostly offset by the reduction in interest cost.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...