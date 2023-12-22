Brigade Enterprises has announced in an exchange filing that design engineering solutions provider Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd has entered into an lease agreement with Brigade Group for 54,300 square feet of Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights in North-West Bengaluru.

It is located in Yeshwanthpur on the Outer Ring Road in North-West Bengaluru, and spans 2.2 acres with a 4.3 lakh square feet development area.

Commenting on the development, Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director at Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “Our agreement with Sidvin Core-Tech is a testament to the significant potential of the area. The discussion around new commercial properties are now being influenced by sustainability and smart building designs and we have taken a forward-thinking approach by creating commercial buildings as a symbol of ecological design.”

K.N. Karumbaiah, Vice President-Operations at Sidvin Core-Tech India, said, “The additional space at Brigade Deccan Heights will help us expand our engineering operations, strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and deliver our cutting-edge engineering services and consulting solutions to the oil & gas offshore industry.”

Brigade Enterprises stock rose by 1.77 per cent on the NSE, and was trading at ₹877.15 as of 10:58 am on Friday.