The Burman family on Thursday said that they have purchased all shares in Religare transparently without any market manipulation. This comes after independent directors of Religare have reportedly made allegations of fraud and breaches against the Burmans.

The Burman Family is the single largest shareholder in Religare Enterprises. The family had increased its stake to 21.5 per cent in the company by August and had bought another 5.27 per cent stake in September triggering a mandatory open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake from the public.

In an official statement, the Burman family said,” We are surprised and disappointed at these allegations. These allegations are false, frivolous and defamatory.”

“We have purchased all our shareholdings in REL through transparent market purchases and preferential allotments in prior fund-raising exercises approved by the Board of REL. There is no market manipulation whatsoever,” the statement added.

The Burmans also expressed concerns that some of these statements are being orchestrated “as falsehoods by interested persons at REL.”

“We would urge the independent directors to review the issues with proper facts and records in perspective as per well-established procedures that Boards of listed companies ought to follow. In fact, the Board issued a press release dated September 25, 2023, welcoming our investment in REL and it now surprises us that such baseless aspersions are being cast by certain individuals,” the Burman Family’s statement added .

The family investment office of the Burmans added that it will move towards closing the transaction “expeditiously” working with all the regulators. “Given our credentials, an overwhelming majority of the institutional investors / public shareholders are supportive of the proposed transaction and we remain confident that under our guidance, REL’s performance would see significant uptrends,” the statement added

The Burman Family also said that they believe some of these allegations are being made after attention was drawn “to certain share trades by a certain senior executive at REL immediately prior to the launch of our open offer. “

“We are concerned that instead of dealing with the legitimate queries raised in our letter of October 26, 2023, the attention of regulatory authorities / Board / public shareholders is being deflected to such falsehoods,” it added.