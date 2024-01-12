Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited concluded its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising ₹200 crore. The company reported that the oversubscribed book, witnessing over 4 times demand, drew participation from a diverse set of investors. The QIP Committee approved the allotment of 79,47,546 equity shares to 24 Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of ₹251.65 per equity share.

Institutional investors, including Quant Mutual Fund, Singularity Equity Fund, ITI MF, among others, secured a significant portion of the Issue. The raised funds will be deployed to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The company reported, this move aligns with their broader financial strategy, aiming to enhance operational capabilities and ensure sustained market performance.

Rohit Katyal, Executive Director of Capacit’e Infrastructures Limited, said “We are pleased to witness such a positive response to our Qualified Institutional Placement, which reflects the trust that investors have in Capacit’e Infra’s potential. The funds raised through this QIP shall empower us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further strengthen our position in the building infrastructure sector. We appreciate the support from our investors and remain committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders, customers, and partners.”

The company’s shares fell 1.11 per cent to close at ₹281.35 on the BSE.