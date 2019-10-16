Coonoor tea auction volume continues to rise

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
The rising trend continues in the volume offered for the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association as Sale No. 42 to be held on Thursday and Friday, a volume of 17.81 lakh kg has been catalogued.
This is 1.47 lakh kg more than last week’s offer.
Of the 17.81 lakh kg offered, 16.65 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and 1.26 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades.
In the leaf counter, orthodox variety was 76,000 kg, while CTC variety was 11.87 lakh kg. Among the dusts, 50,000 kg belongs to orthodox variety while 4.68 lakh kg was CTC.
In all, 12.63 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grade and 5.18 lakh kg Dust grade.
Homedale Super Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Vishal Marketing bought it for ₹256 a kg followed by Homedale Peko Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers at ₹250.
In the CTC Leaf tea auction, two grades of Homedale Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers topped at ₹230 each. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹200 per kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹67-75 a kg for plain Leaf grade and ₹114-124 for the best grade.
For plain Dust grade, ₹71-76 and for the best grade it is ₹105-120.
