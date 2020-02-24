Lack of buyer support hit cardamom prices

Cardamom prices seem to have started a southward movement due to lack of buyer support.

According to traders, the emerging situation has created a panic situation across the trade cycle as the decline was in the range of ₹300 per kg in the last one week with the average price realization coming down to ₹2900 per kg.

Many of the buyers are now reluctant to participate and traders cited the reason to the conclusion of many festivals, marriage season in consuming centres in North India. The only two upcoming festival seasons are Holi and Ramadaan in the next couple of months which would not expected to perk any requisite demand in the market.

It is pointed out that price stability cannot be expected in the market with one or two buyers. The market can be vibrant only with the participation of every section in the trade cycle.

Since cardamom production is passing through a lean period, the market is also witnessing a rare phenomenon of higher arrivals. A lack of updation on the inventory level particularly among farmers, stockists is also a cause of worry for traders. Moreover rumours on the stock position in the market is also affecting the market, traders said adding that the quantity offered in the auction now is 50 per cent more than the anticipated stock.

The total arrival in the auctions on Monday at Puttady is 75 tonnes. In the morning session, Header Systems India Ltd offered 43 tonnes while the offer made by Mas Enteprises in the afternoon session was 32 tonnes.