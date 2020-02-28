Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar market

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on February 28, 2020 Published on February 28, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi increased by ₹5 for S-grade and ruled steady for M-grade on Friday. Month-nd lifting pressure on traders and surplus stock burden on mills pulled down naka rates by ₹10. Mill tender rates ruled unchanged at the bottom level. Activities were limited, keeping sentiments steady, sources said.

Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 58-60 truckloads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-110 per quintal. Inventory at Vashi market was about 115-120 truck loads. All were waiting for announcement of March-20 quota.

On Thursday, 19-20 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at steady level ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,252-3,392 and M-grade ₹3,352- 3,592.

Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,195-3,275 and M- grade ₹3,265-3,475.

Published on February 28, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Teas worth ₹ 5.82 cr unsold at Coonoor auction