NMDC logs record iron ore output in August

NMDC’s good run continues with another record in August this year with a production of 3.06 million tonnes (1.62 mt of August 2020) and sales of 2.91 mt of iron ore as against 1.79 mt.

The State-owned mining major’s production was up 89 per cent compared to August 2020. Sales during the month was up 63 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The production for this FY up to August 2021 for five months this fiscal is up by 44 per cent at 15.02 mt (10.42 mt), and sales was up 45 per cent at 15.67 mt (10.80 mt) compared to the same period of 2020.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC in a statement said, “Our performance in the first five months of current fiscal is very encouraging. This also puts us in a strong position to pursue our plans for this fiscal with greater confidence. Appreciate the efforts of each and every employee for remaining focused in achieving our targets for FY22.”