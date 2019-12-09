Commodities

Onion retail trader stock limits cut to 2 tonnes

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

The Centre on Monday further cut onion stock holding limits imposed on retail traders to 2 tonnes from the recently-revised 5 tonnes as it suspected widespread hoarding by the traders, an official statement said.

However, there is no change in the stock holding limits on wholesale traders, which remain at 25 tonnes.

The statement issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs also asked the States to carry out immediate anti-hoarding operations.

