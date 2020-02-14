Panic selling sees cardamom prices take a hit of ₹100 per kg

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Panic selling in the cardamom auction market resulted in a price drop of over ₹100 per kg across all categories in Bodinayakanur on Friday. According to traders, the market is witnessing a negative trend and there were no buyers because of heavy arrivals.
The quantity offered has doubled in comparison to previous weeks because of the liquidation of stocks by stockists, who had procured quantities earlier at lower prices. They are coming forward to sell in desperation and this resulted in an increase in auction arrivals, the traders said.
Since the prices are in a declining trend and under selling pressure, there would be less participants in the market, they added.
The total arrival was 67.5 tonnes in two trading sessions, while the combined average price slipped to ₹3,379 per kg.
The quantity on offer in the morning session was 15 tonnes and the auctioneer was Green House Cardamom Marketing India Pvt Ltd. They offered 15.2 tonnes of 133 lots in which 13 tonnes realised an average price of ₹3,435.27. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹3,763.
In the afternoon trade, auctioneer South Indian Green Cardamom Company offered 52.3 tonnes, which realised an average price of ₹3,322.76. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹3,881.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said that cardamom March futures fell by 4 per cent or ₹135.6 to ₹3,256.20, when last traded on Friday.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...