Commodities

Primary market sale may hit pepper arrivals

V Sajeev Kumar Kochi | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

Tamil Nadu-based dealers are actively buying from the primary market and it is likely to reduce pepper arrivals into the terminal markets.

This is evident from the quantity offered at Kochi pepper sale at 28 tonnes, compared with increased arrivals in the last few days. The Tamil Nadu-based dealers in Gudalur and Erode were very active at the primary market, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

However, the pepper market in Kochi was up by ₹1 per kg. The ungarbled varieties fetched ₹301 per kg, while MG1 garbled was quoted at ₹321. New pepper realised ₹291.

Published on March 17, 2020
commodities market
pepper
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil rebounds from four-year lows