Primary market sale may hit pepper arrivals

Tamil Nadu-based dealers are actively buying from the primary market and it is likely to reduce pepper arrivals into the terminal markets.

This is evident from the quantity offered at Kochi pepper sale at 28 tonnes, compared with increased arrivals in the last few days. The Tamil Nadu-based dealers in Gudalur and Erode were very active at the primary market, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

However, the pepper market in Kochi was up by ₹1 per kg. The ungarbled varieties fetched ₹301 per kg, while MG1 garbled was quoted at ₹321. New pepper realised ₹291.