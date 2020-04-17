Upcountry buying lifts pepper prices

Good upcountry demand has lifted pepper prices in Kochi by ₹3 a kg on Friday, which witnessed active buyer participation.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said that there was good demand for bolder berries. Since the borders are closed, Karnataka pepper via Mananthavadi in Wayanad are moving to Gudallur in Tamil Naud and the product finds the market in Bihar and Jharkhand from there.

Besides, the closing of borders in the upcountry markets due to lockdown have put an end to the arrival of unauthorised pepper into the country through Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, he said.

The offtake of pepper in Kochi was 5 tonnes and the market for ungarbled varieties rose to ₹303 per kg, while MG1 garbled varieties stood at ₹323. New pepper was quoted at ₹293.