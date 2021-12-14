WTO panel faults India’s sugar export subsidies

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
A World Trade Organisation (WTO) panel has ruled against India’s sugar export subsidy and domestic support to sugarcane gowers in a dispute filed by Australia, Brazil and Guatemala. India has said that it will appeal against the verdict.
There will be no impact of the panel’s findings on any of India’s existing and ongoing policy measures in the sugar sector, according to an official release issued by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.
“The panel issued its report on December 14, 2021 in which it has made certain erroneous findings about our schemes to support sugarcane producers and exports. The findings of the panel are completely unacceptable to India. The panel’s findings are unreasoned and not supported by the WTO rules. The panel has also evaded key issues which it was obliged to determine. Similarly, the panel’s findings on alleged export subsidies undermines logic and rationale," the statement said.
Australia, Brazil and Guatemala had challenged some of India’s policy measures in the sugar sector at the WTO dispute panel in 2019. The countries complained that domestic support provided by India to sugarcane producers was in excess of the limit allowed by the WTO and India provides prohibited export subsidies to sugar mills.
“India believes that its measures are consistent with its obligations under the WTO agreements,” the release said.
In its report, the panel observed that for five consecutive sugar seasons, from 2014-15 to 2018-19, India provided non-exempt product-specific domestic support to sugarcane producers in excess of the permitted level of 10 per cent of the total value of sugarcane production. As a result, the panel found that India was acting inconsistently with its obligations under the Agreement on Agriculture (AoA).
The panel also found that the challenged schemes are export subsidies within the meaning of Article 9.1(a) of the Agreement on Agriculture. In addition in the complaints brought by Australia and Guatemala, the panel found that, under the challenged schemes (including the scheme challenged only by Australia), India has provided subsidies contingent upon export performance, inconsistent with the SCM Agreement.
The panel recommended that India bring the measures at issue into conformity with the WTO agreements.
The panel report shall be adopted by the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) within 20 to 60 days of circulation, unless the DSB decides by consensus not to adopt it or either party notifies its decision to appeal. Since India plans to appeal, this is likely to be a along drawn dispute.
The WTO ruling may not have any impact on sugar exports this season (October 2021-September 2022) as the Indian government is not extending any assistance for shipments. This is because global sugar prices are ruling higher on lower production and supply woes. Last season, India exported a record 7.1 million tonnes of sugar. This season, sugar shipments are expected to top 6 million tonnes.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...