Crude oil futures on Monday declined 0.76 per cent to Rs ₹7,310 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell ₹56 or 0.76 per cent to ₹7,310 per barrel with a business volume of 3,489 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.18 per cent lower at $87.92 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading down 0.03 per cent to $92.13 per barrel in New York.