Forex

Safe-haven currencies gain on worries of lingering economic pain

Reuters Tokyo | Updated on June 12, 2020 Published on June 12, 2020

The safe-haven Swiss franc and the yen held on to gains on Friday while the United States (US) dollar also held firm against riskier currencies after global stock prices tumbled on renewed doubts over the prospects of a quick recovery in the global economy.

Doubts over the economy stemmed in part from the US Federal Reserve's dire economic assessment as well as fears over new coronavirus infections, though some analysts said a stock market correction was inevitable after a rally.

The Swiss franc rose to 0.94395 per dollar, having hit a three-month high of 0.9376 on Thursday.

The franc has recovered its lost ground against the euro over the past two weeks to trade at 1.0665 to the euro .

The yen also rose to 106.79 yen per dollar. It hit a one-month high of 106.58 on Thursday, having gained 3.1 per cent from a 2-1/2-month low hit just a week ago.

Following its two-day meeting, the Fed signalled on Wednesday it plans years of extraordinary support for the US economy, which policymakers project will shrink by 6.5 per cent in 2020, with the unemployment rate at 9.3 per cent.

Although that appears to have triggered selling in shares, analysts have said Fed officials have been cautious all along, especially compared to the bullish mood in financial markets until earlier this year.

“It is almost mudslinging to blame the stock falls on the Fed's dour assessment. Most market players have acknowledged that the stock rally has been driven by excess liquidity and the Fed's accommodative stance is unlikely to push stocks lower," said Makoto Noji, chief currency strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“In short, it was a correction from an overbought market, which should not last long. But what we should be careful is that the market's fall could continue if we have more bad news from China and Europe for instance.”

The tensions between the US and China have shown limited signs of abating while Europe is facing tough negotiations next week on its recovery fund plan.

Investors were also worried about new coronavirus infections as the world gradually reopened following shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

In the US, new infections are rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to an analysis.

Part of the increase is due to more testing, which hit a record high on June 5 of 545,690 tests in a single day but has since fallen.

The dollar held firmer against risk sensitive currencies.

The euro stood at $1.1299, off Wednesday's three-month high of $1.14225.

Similarly, the British pound slipped to $1.2582 from Wednesday's high of $1.2812.

The Australian dollar tumbled to $0.6838, having fallen 2 per cent in the previous session, the biggest daily fall since the market turmoil of March.

The Mexican peso lost 3.8 per cent and dipped further in Asia to 22.85 to the dollar.

Published on June 12, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
forex regulations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee settles 20 paise lower at 75.79 against US dollar