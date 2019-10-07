Yen rises, offshore yuan dips on caution over Sino-US trade talks

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
The yen gained slightly and the yuan slipped a tad in early Asian trade on Monday on a media report that China wants the scope of this week's trade talks and any deal with the US to be narrow.
Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials are signalling they are increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by US President Donald Trump.
That report knocked down the dollar against the yen during thin early Monday trade to as low as 106.55 yen. The US currency has so far found some support around a one-month low of 106.48 touched last week. It last traded at 106.82 yen, down 0.11 per cent from late Friday US levels.
The yuan weakened about 0.20 per cent in offshore trade to 7.1285 yuan per dollar. There was no onshore trading as Monday is the last day of China's holiday break for its national day.
Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said he believes the impact of the media story “will not last long, with US-China trade talks due later this week, ahead of a planned tariff hike on October 15.”
Top-level US-China trade talks are scheduled to resume on Thursday and Friday, when Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He meets US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, in Washington.
Trump last month delayed hiking levies on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports to 30 per cent from the current 25 per cent to October 15 from originally scheduled October 1 “as a gesture of goodwill”.
“The US probably does not want to raise tariffs given recent signs of softening in the US economy, and markets hope for some sort of deal that allows them to keep talking in the future,” Ishizuki said.
Last week saw a string of soft US economic data that raised doubts on the assumption by many that the US economy will be more resilient than other economies to damage from Sino-US trade war.
Such worries eased slightly after US September non-farm payrolls data on Friday came in fairly strong and the jobless rate fell to near a 50-year low.
But that did little to change market expectations that the Fed will cut likely interest rates at its next policy review on October 29-30 to support the economy.
Sentiment about the dollar is further complicated by the uncertain US political outlook, as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry in the US House of Representatives.
As the dollar has lost momentum, the euro stood at $1.0982 , up 0.02 per cent in Asia, recovering little by little after having hit a near 2 1/2-year low of $1.0879 last Tuesday.
Sterling traded little changed at $1.2336, with uncertainties on Brexit keeping many investors on the sideline.
Britain's Brexit minister said the UK is open to some flexibility on the proposed mechanism that would allow lawmakers in post-Brexit Northern Ireland to decide whether the British province remains in regulatory alignment with the European Union.
With less than a month until the UK's scheduled exit on October 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking significant changes to how the most contentious issue - the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland - was dealt with in the divorce deal agreed by his predecessor, Theresa May, almost a year ago.
The European Union and Ireland said last week that the proposals were unlikely to yield a deal.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...