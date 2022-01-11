Gold Futures open positive tracking firm global trends

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Gold Futures opened with gains on Tuesday reflecting positive sentiment in global markets.
Gold Futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened at ₹47,555 per 10 grams on Tuesday, up by ₹100 as against the previous close of ₹47,455.
Silver Futures opened at ₹ 60,830 a kg, with gains of ₹ 163 from previous close of ₹ 60,667.
International gold inched up to cross $1800 and opened at $1801.3 on Tuesday.
CME gold Futures opened up at $ 1801.3 an oz (a troy ounce is equal to 31.1 grams) on Tuesday, sustaining the uptrend for the third straight session.
Comex Gold Futures maintained uptrend and last quoted at $ 1805.1 against previous close of $1798.8.
Gold moved along the important level of $1800. The prices have been off from the recent high of 1830.7 quoted during intra-day trades on January 5.
The most active comex Silver March contract opened at $ 22.5 an oz on Tuesday, marginally up from previous close of $22.46.
MCX Gold February Futures opened with ₹ 100 gains but failed to maintain uptrend. The yellow metal slipped from the opening gains to last quote at ₹ 47,500 per 10 grams, up 45 at 10.12 am Tuesday. The Open interest for the February contract was 7568 lots on Tuesday.
MCX Silver Futures tool lost the opening gains and slipped to touch the previous close. Silver March contract was last quoted at ₹ 60,722 a kg at 10.12 am on Tuesday, marginally up by ₹ 55 from previous close. The open interest was recorded at 16,947 lots in the early trades on MCX.
Spot gold stayed below ₹ 48,000 but inched up to ₹ 47,627 per 10 grams of 999 purity fine gold as quoted by India Bullion and Jewelle₹ Association (IBJA) on Monday.
Spot Silver, which had slipped below ₹ 60,000 on Friday, made marginal recoveries to quote at ₹ 60,351 on Monday.
Gold prices gained after US 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year high and traders hedged their positions against inflation and ongoing geopolitical risks, analysts maintained.
"Gold is holding around the $1,800 area despite the rise in yields, showing that the market is looking at other factors such as the inflationary environment and geopolitical tensions," a note from Kedia Advisory said.
MCX Gold is expected in the range of ₹ 47220-47616, while silver is expected to trade above ₹ 60060-61050.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...