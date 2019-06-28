Markets

Broker's call: Havells India (Outperformer)

| Updated on June 27, 2019 Published on June 28, 2019

Chola Securities

Havells India (Outperformer)

CMP: ₹797

Target: ₹853

HIL’s standalone revenue grew by a meager 8.6 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,750 crore. This slowdown was largely due to extended winters and impending general elections.

Revenue from Lighting & Fixtures (L&F) business grew by 7 per cent y-o-y in 4QFY19 to ₹329 crore, impacted due to lower project orders owing to general slowdown in infrastructure segment. L&F EBIT margin plunged by 500 bps y-o-y to 26.9 per cent due to change in product mix. Project lighting business (EESL & B2G) grew by 216 per cent y-o-y to ₹50.4 crore; and margin spiked to 31.9 per cent from 10.7 per cent in 4QFY18.

Switch gear segment grew only by 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹437 crore in 4QFY19 due to slowdown in demand. Switchgear EBIT Margin contracted by 70 bps y-o-y to 37.9 per cent .

Cables & Wires segment grew 17 per cent y-o-y to ₹898 crore. Cables & Wires EBIT margin improved by 40 bps y-o-y to 17.5 per cent .

Electrical consumer durables segment grew by 9 per cent y-o-y to ₹504 crore; fans and Lyolds AC sales were impacted by the delayed onset of summer and EBIT margin fell by 100 bps y-o-y to 26.1 per cent .

Risks: Higher built-up in dealer inventory, competition from both foreign and domestic players and speedy market share gain from unorganised players.

Published on June 28, 2019
Havells India Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor