India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations shipped 3.07 million units in Q1 of FY24, registering a year-over-year (y-o-y) growth of 2.6 per cent, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The desktop category grew by 10.1 per cent y-o-y and the workstation category by 2.7 per cent y-o-y. With a decrease in demand the notebook category declined by 1.7 per cent y-o-y, however, premium notebooks (>$1,000) grew by 21 per cent y-o-y.

Consumer segment

In Q1 of 2024, the consumer segment grew by 4.4 per cent y-o-y due to low volumes in Q1 of 2023 and some demand coming from e-tail channels during Republic Day sales in January. The commercial segment grew by 1.3 per cent y-o-y on the back of 56.9 per cent y-o-y growth in the government segment despite a decline in enterprise orders.

“The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of y-o-y growth. However, the demand softened from the high double-digit growth in the previous two quarters to under 5 per cent growth. Vendors focused on clearing inventory, while a few vendors faced shipment delays leading to lower than expected sell-in,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India and South Asia.

Top companies

In Q1 of 2024, HP Inc. dominated the market with a 30.1 per cent share, leading in commercial (32.4 per cent) and consumer (26.9 per cent) segments. Despite this, its shipments fell by 8.8 per cent y-o-y due to reduced enterprise orders and consumer delays. Dell Technologies followed with a 17.5 per cent share, with a growth of 32.1 per cent y-o-y in commercial and 20.7 per cent y-o-y in consumer segments. Additionally, Dell shipped 155k units in the commercial desktop category, a 54 per cent y-o-y increase driven by government orders.

According to IDC, the PC market in India is facing challenges in the commercial segment due to reduced PC procurement from the IT/ITES sector and global accounts which traditionally drive significant volumes.

Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC Asia/Pacific, said, “The market is expected to start recovering by the end of 2024 with refresh buying from the enterprise segment. The vendors have also fast-tracked the local assembly of commercial notebooks, which will help in reducing the imports in the next few quarters.”

