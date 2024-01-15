Just Dial stock rose 2.67 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹896.45, as of 12:51 pm on Monday. The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹949.45.

The company reported its revenue in Q3FY24 at ₹265 crore, up 19.7 per cent y-o-y and its EBITDA stood at ₹60.4 crore, up 122.8 per cent y-o-y. As per the company’s regulatory filing, the EBITDA Margin witnessed 1,054 bps y-o-y and 406 bps q-o-q expansion, led by topline growth and strong cost controls, both on employee costs and other expenses.

Its net profit surged 22.3 per cent at ₹92 crore in the December quarter; and deferred revenue rose 17.5 per cent y-o-y, at ₹472.7 crore.