Larsen and Toubro Ltd bagged contracts in the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction.

The Government of Odisha’s water resources department has granted repeat orders for Cluster XXII and Cluster XXV mega lift irrigation projects, involving 19 schemes to irrigate 28,944 hectares across Angul, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts. It also entails establishment of distribution networks, power system connectivity, and operation and maintenance for 15 years.

The company has also secured an add-on order from the Government of Madhya Pradesh’s water resources department for pressurised piped lift irrigation projects in Dewas district, covering 34,942 hectares.

The shares were up by 0.18 per cent to Rs 2,980.55 at 12.12 am on the BSE.