L&T Construction’s power transmission and distribution business has secured contracts in West Asia. In the UAE, the construction arm of L&T Ltd was awarded an order for the engineering, supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 400/132 kV substation. The project entails providing a range of critical components, including transformers, reactors, and substation control and monitoring systems.

In Kuwait, L&T Construction secured an order for the establishment of 400 kV overhead transmission lines, complemented by associated 400 kV underground cable interconnections. This 100-km transmission network is designed to enhance power evacuation and generation capabilities.

The company also bagged contracts related to ongoing substation projects in the region.

However, the shares were down by 0.36 per cent to Rs 3,530.75 at 10.22 am on the BSE.