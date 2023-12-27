The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of MEA to sign and ratify the migration and mobility agreement between India and Italy among other decisions. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved infrastructure projects in Tripura and Bihar.

The CCEA gave its nod for a project for improvement and widening roads to two lanes, with paved shouldering of road from Khowai to Harina of NH-208, covering a total length of 134.9 km in Tripura. The project involves investment of ₹2,486.78 crore which includes a loan component of ₹1,511.70 crore, the statement added.

It also approved a proposal for the construction of a new 4556 m long, 6-Lane high level, extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge across River Ganga and its approaches on both sides in the Districts of Patna and Saran (NH-139W) in Bihar on EPC mode. “The total cost for the project is ₹3,064.45 crore which includes civil construction cost of ₹2,233.81 crore,” it added.

India- Italy mobility agreement

On India’s agreement with Italy, an official statement said that the migration and mobility agreement will enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of students, skilled workers, business people and young professionals and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two sides. ‘The Agreement locks in the current Italian visa regime including mechanisms for post-study opportunities, internships, and professional training assuring an advantage for India under the existing labour mobility pathways under the Flows Decree. Cooperation between the two parties in the fight against irregular migration has also been formalised through the Agreement,” the statement added.

Under this agreement, Indian students seeking initial professional experience after completing academic or vocational training will be granted temporary residence in Italy for up to 12 months. Under the Flows Decree, Italy has offered incremental reserved quotas for both seasonal and non-seasonal workers from 2023-2025. “For workers, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 5,000, 6,000 and 7000 non-seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree (Total reserved quota stands at 12000 for non-seasonal workers).

Additionally, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 3000, 4000, and 5000 seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree (Total reserved quota stands at 8,000 for seasonal workers),” the official statement added.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to open of a Consulate General of India in Auckland, New Zealand. It was also apprised about the MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Radio Televisyen Malaysia, the Public Service Broadcaster of Malaysia to promote cooperation in public broadcasting in the field of radio and television.