Lupin Limited launched Vilfuro-G, a fixed-dose triple combination drug for the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India. It follows the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for the Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) product.

According to the company, Vilfuro-G stands out as the only fixed-dose triple combination that combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate, and Glycopyrronium Bromide, offering a once-daily dosage for the long-term management of moderate to severe COPD. This solution addresses the needs of over 37 million individuals grappling with COPD in India, a condition ranking among the nation’s leading causes of death and disability.

Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations at Lupin, commented on the launch, saying, “As the global prevalence of COPD continues to surge, India bears a significant 18 per cent of this disease burden. With our extensive respiratory portfolio and the approval of Vilfuro-G, we take immense pride in offering healthcare professionals and patients innovative treatment solutions.”

