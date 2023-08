Lupin Limited has received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Turqoz (norgestrel and ethinyl estradiol tablets USP) 0.3 mg/0.03 mg.

Lupin can market a generic version of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Lo/Ovral-28, which registers an estimated annual sales of $34 million in the US. The generic product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

Lupin shares fell by 0.73 per cent to Rs 981 at 12.24 pm on BSE.

